Two-A-Days: Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies

ELK POINT, S.D. (KCAU) — 2020 was a year to remember for Elk Point Jefferson football, but the hope in 2021 is for the Huskies to build on their success.

The EPJ Huskies finished 2020 with a 6-4 record after a second round playoff loss to Sioux Valley, but it’s not their second round game Elk Point-Jefferson is focused on, it’s their first rounder. EPJ won its first playoff game since 2006 on October 22 against Mount Vernon/Plankinton. That’s not a small feat for a team that also snagged its first winning season since 2010, and it was in no short part due to the play of the team’s now-junior quarterback Noah McDermott, who completed 62/94 passes for 812 yards with nine touchdowns, two interceptions, and even added a pair of rushing touchdowns.

With McDermott back, as well as several multi-year starters, the Huskies biggest question mark will be at their skill positions, where the team looks to replace 1300-yard, 14 touchdown running back Riley Schmitz, as well as their leading receiver, Tyler Goehring, who finished the season with 24 catches for 448 yards and seven scores.

EPJ opened its season on Friday, August 20 in a road game at Miller/Highmore/Harrold, and came away with a big win 48-6. Gavin Jacobs led the way with five carries for 105 yards and two scores, as well as Ben Swatek, who had 12 carries for 103 yards and three touchdowns.

Elk Point-Jefferson plays their next game on September 3 at Flandreau.