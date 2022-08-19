SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Last season could be considered a building one for the Dakota Valley Panthers, who allowed over 30 points a game while also not scoring over 21 once last year. But, the Panthers will have a trio of its top playmakers back in wide receivers Randy Rosenquist and Jaxon Hennies alongside dual-threat quarterback Ethan Enenma.

One factor that stands out about this year’s Panthers squad is its roster. Dakota Valley has the biggest squad it has had in recent memory, sporting 31 sophomores and 26 freshmen. With a large roster, depth may be a strength for Dakota Valley this season.

Also, a large roster allows the underclassmen to develop and maximize reps in practice while preparing for the standards and expectations of Dakota Valley football.

The Panthers will travel to Vermillion to take on the Tanagers, who ended Dakota Valley’s 2021 season.