Two-a-Days: Dakota Valley

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. – For the past four years Dakota Valley has finished above .500, finishing 6-4 in 2019.

The Panthers bring back a massive senior class – 25 players – which has plenty of experience to help step up for the departed senior class. D.V.’s biggest strengths looks to be in the trenches in 2020, a good place to start, with more than a dozen players who are over 220 pounds. That kind of size should help the Panthers continue to dominate in the trenches, a style that has long been associated with D.V.

The toughest thing the Panthers will have to deal with is their schedule, after last year having to face six different teams who were in the South Dakota preseason coaches polls. But with plenty of talent returning and the size to protect skill players, it could be another big year for the Purple and Black.