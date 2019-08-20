Two-A-Days: Creighton Bulldogs

The Creighton Bulldogs averaged 70 points a game last season, and that outstanding offense earned them their first-ever state championship in 2018. And the expectations are still high, as 12 players from last years squad are back again for their senior seasons, and they want another title.

“It was an awesome feeling, you can’t match it, but if we went back there that would top it. It would be amazing,” said fullback and linebacker Clay Curtis.

“Everybody is really gung-ho and you saw that energy this summer in the weight room that kids just want to get back and have that experience again,” Head Coach Zac Kliment said. “It was a blast when we were down there and sure everybody wants to play in Lincoln so if they can get back we’re gonna do whatever it takes.”

As for Quarterback Brayden Zimmerer, his motivation may be the strongest on the team, because he missed the end of the title game after being injured.

“I have a huge desire to be there because I didn’t get to finish it last year and getting to finish it this year would be a huge accomplishment and it’s a big goal of mine,” said Zimmerer, who also plays safety for the Bulldogs.

“It was a shame he had to get hurt in the championship game,” said Kliment. “He couldn’t finish it but he had over 150 yards in just the first half. We’re really looking to his leadership.”

The Bulldogs didn’t lose everyone, but the entire offensive line from last season graduated, which means the new guys are going to have to fill those voids if they want another trophy.

“I feel like our kids are really gonna step up and they’ve been working hard in the weight room which is really nice to see,” Curtis said. “They’ve been working hard and challenging each other day in and day out.”

“They’re pretty hard workers. We’ve been working hard in the weight room all year so I have some pretty big expectations for them,” said Zimmerer. “I think they’re gonna do a really great job this year.”

Creighton has the confidence and the work ethic to get back to Lincoln, but there’s a whole season to get through first. They kick off August 30th.