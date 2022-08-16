SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Central Lyon/George-Little Rock squad has continued its recent postseason success, appearing in the playoffs in 13 of the last 20 seasons.

In the last two seasons, the Lions finished as the runner-up in the 2A playoffs in 2020 and then fell to crosstown rival West Lyon last year. The team spoke on how having their season come to an end by a rival gave them motivation for this upcoming season.

Taking a look at the CL/G-LR roster, standout quarterback and Iowa commit Zach Lutmer is back under center for the Lions. He totaled over 2,200 yards and scored 31 touchdowns for CL/G-LR last year. Also, the team will have wide receiver Graham Eben back as a key piece of the offense. On the defensive side of the ball, senior Gable Van Beek looks to be a focal point. The linebacker led the team with 3.5 sacks.

Also, the Lions took a different approach to the offseason. The team ramped up its conditioning and weightlifting programs with the goal of developing a quicker, faster, and stronger Lions team.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock will kick off their season at home as the Lions will host the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks on Senior Night, which is scheduled for August 26th at 7pm.