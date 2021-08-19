Two-A-Days: Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions

ROCK RAPIDS, IOWA (KCAU) — The Central-Lyon/George-Little Rock football team is coming off it’s second best season in program history, and the arrow is only pointing up in 2021.

Prior to 2020 CL/G-LR only had one season with ten or more wins, that being in 2006, when the Lions finished 13-0 as Class 2A state champions. So when they won 11 last season, it was reason for optimism. The Lions’ brand of tough running and defense proved to be a juggernaut in 2020, with the defense holding opponents scoreless in five games, including in the state semifinals. Unfortunately, however, in the Class 2A state championship game, Waukon’s offense proved a bit too difficult to stop completely, as they defeated Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 28-14. But that loss is expected to fuel the Lions’ fire in 2021.

Electrifying junior quarterback Zach Lutmer returns under center for CL/G-LR this year. In his first year as a starter Lutmer finished with 1194 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and six interceptions, while running for 1609 yards and 23 more scores. The expectation this season is that Lutmer will take the next step, and add to his already impressive sohpomore campaign. He’ll also have his top target, senior receiver Cooper Spiess, there to help him out. Spiess finished second on the team in receptions with 19 in 2020, but led everyone with 376 yards and four touchdowns. In fact, the team’s only notable losses at skill positions are receiver Luke Rasmussen, and running back Kalen Meyer.

With more experience, and a core that already saw success last year, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock should be one of the best teams in the state again in 2021.

The Lions open their season on August 27 when they travel to Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.