Two-A-Days: BRLD Wolverines

Last year, the BRLD Wolverines made it to the state quarterfinals, where they fell to eventual champion Centennial. It was the farthest BRLD had EVER made it in their three years as a co-op. And now in year four, the Wolverines are ready to push even further.

Luke Kramer – Wolverines Senior OL/DL

“We realized we could make it. The Centennial game, that gave us the inkling that we could win a state championship. So we’ve been working a lot harder this season. We know that we can do it so we’re gonna be working towards that.”

Dan Maresh – Wolverines Head Coach

“Before moving up a couple of classes and starting this co-op, it was a little bit of that we didn’t know if we belonged. And last year kind of proved that we could hang with the big boys. And now that we’ve seen that it’s possible, that’s really driven some of our kids.”

BRLD is returning a lot of players, but when it comes to those open spots, the seniors and the coaching staff are loving what they see out of the new guys.

Kramer

“I’ve seen a big weight room appearance. I’m impressed with how many linemen came out to lift weights this summer and how many came to camps and have just gotten better. It’s great to see as a senior.”

Maresh

“They see that starting spot there and for the first time they know they can go and take it. So it’s fun seeing three or four guys step up and say ‘hey I want to try out that spot on Friday night.'”

And while there’s still a little while before the first game, this team is geared up for the season.

Will Gatzenmeyer – Wolverines Senior QB”I think we are ready. I think as soon as we get those pads on and get the Friday night lights going. We’ll get in that mindset and we’ll be ready. We’re hungry. We want this real bad. Our senior class this year is wanting nothing more. “

With their first winning record behind them, and the motivation to keep on winning, nobody should be doubting the Wolverines now.