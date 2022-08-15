SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley Nighthawks finished 12-1 last season, with its season ending in a loss in the 3A state title game. The program graduated 23 seniors last year, most notably star quaterback Tanner Te Slaa and two-way leader Landyn Van Kekerix.

With a new head coach in Jayme Rozeboom, B-H/RV hopes to make it three consecutive trips to the UNI Dome. Returning for the Nighthawks is senior quarterback Zach Strubbe as well as the team’s top returning tackler in Blake Bomgaars. Also, senior two-way player Bryson Zomer should make an impact for B-H/RV, who have only lost four games in the past two seasons.

The team hopes to continue its winning ways and they spoke on how one of the focal points for the team is its team chemistry.

Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley’s season opener is slated for August 26th on the road against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.