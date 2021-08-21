Two-A-Days: Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY, IOWA (KCAU) – For a football program like the Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley, your state losses tend stick with you. But after the Nighthawks fell to Harlan in the state semifinals last year, it turned their frustration into motivation for the 2016 2A state champs.

The team saw many of their secondary defense graduate from last year, as well as their leading rusher Kody Noble, who scrambled for 1,545 yards on 256 carries and finished with 20 TDs. But that didn’t diminish the firepower left on the Nighthawk roster for the 2021 season.

Starting quarterback Caleb Kats returns for his senior campaign following his impressive efforts in 2020 after throwing for 1,603 yards on 213 attempts with 14 TDs. Similar success could be had this year, with perhaps his favorite target senior Landyn Van Kekerix returning for his final season. Van Kekerix collected 556 yards on 35 receptions, while serving as the team’s leading tackler in 2020 with 61.5 at the linebacker spot.

The Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley offense never wavered on the scoreboard last year, putting up more than 35 points in six out of their 11 games in 2020. With Cade Fisher and Bryson Van Grootheest stepping up in the ground game, nothing should change much this season. The Kats-Van Kekerix tandum should be a dynamic one. In addition to a defense ripe with returners, chances look good for the Nighthawks to make another trip back to the Dome.

B-H/RV open their season on August 27 hosting Central Lyon/George-Little Rock.