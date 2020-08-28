Two-a-Days: Bishop Heelan

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Bishop Heelan Crusaders had a disappointing 2019 football season. Injuries derailed their season and sent them to a 2-7 record. Now, in 2020, they’ve got a new coach: Chad Moseman, a Heelan alum who is looking to turn this program around and bring the Crusaders back to their winning ways.

The first step in that direction is building a culture and mentality within the team. New coaches bring new schemes and new playbooks, but they also bring a new way of thinking into a program. And so far it seems to be working. Players have said they feel a renewed sense of camaraderie and that the team is becoming more of a family than they have before. Hopefully for the Crusaders, that can translate into more wins in 2020.