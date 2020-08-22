Two-a-Days: B-R/L-D

BANCROFT, NE – Trying to replace star players is always difficult, but ultimately, is just the way of high school football.

Bancroft-Roselie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast is faced with replacing quarterback Will Gatzemeyer, who threw 33 touchdowns to one interception in 2019, rushing for 19 more scores, and running back Kobe Lyons, who ran for 21 scores, among others. That’s no easy task, but it does present a big opportunity for younger players to step up.

The Wolverines do bring back three of their top five receivers, headlined by Dylan Beutler, who led B-R/L-D with 972 yards and 14 touchdowns on a whopping 27.8 yards per catch. Pretty good help for a new quarterback stepping in. Last season the Wolverines finished one game shy of the state championship. If the young players can click early, look for B-R/L-D to hopefully get that one extra game in 2020.