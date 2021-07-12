Twins take Povich in Third Round of MLB Draft

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) — Junior Cade Povich was the second Husker baseball player to be taken in the 2021 MLB Draft, as he was the 98th overall pick by the Minnesota Twins in the third round. Earlier today, Spencer Schwellenbach was taken 59th overall by the Atlanta Braves in the second round.

Povich and Schwellenbach are the first Husker teammates to be taken in the first three rounds of the MLB Draft since 2005 when Alex Gordon was the No. 2 overall pick by Kansas City and Brian Duensing was selected in the third round by Minnesota.

Since 2015, the Huskers have had five players taken in the first 10 rounds of the Draft, including Schwellenbach (2nd – Atlanta in 2021), Povich (3rd – Minnesota in 2021), Scott Schreiber (9th – Tampa Bay in 2018), Ryan Boldt (2nd – Tampa Bay in 2016) and Tanner Lubach (9th – Anaheim in 2015).

A 2021 first-team All-Big Ten selection, Povich anchored Nebraska’s rotation this season. Povich posted a 6-1 record and a 3.11 ERA over 15 starts, with 88 strikeouts to 22 walks. Povich posted double-digit strikeouts in a game twice in 2021, including a career-high 12 in 6.0 innings against Ohio State on March 12. The 6-3 left hander thrived in his first full season in Lincoln after he was limited to just four starts during the COVID shortened 2020 season. A native of Bellevue, Neb., Povich went to South Mountain CC for one season before returning to Nebraska.

Rounds 2-10 of the 2021 MLB Draft take place today, and the draft concludes on Tuesday with rounds 11-20 starting at 11 AM. A live video stream for Monday and Tuesday can be found on MLB.com.