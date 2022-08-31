SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- This time of the year is a hectic one for a lot of NFL players as rosters are finalized and some may be left without a team. But, the good news is that three Siouxland products have made their way onto NFL rosters.

Three former area stars have made 53-man rosters in the NFL, including two from one school. Linebacker and Sioux Center alum Christian Rozeboom, who was a member of the Los Angeles Rams squad last season, has made the Rams roster again for this year. Also, fellow Warrior and former Minnesota standout Ko Keift has made the Tampa Bay Buccaneers roster as a tight end.

Finally. B-H/RV Nighthawk alum Andrew Van Ginkel has made the Miami Dolphins 53-man roster after appearing with the team for the past three seasons.