SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Northwestern volleyball finished off another successful campaign with their sixth trip to the final site of the NAIA Volleyball Championship, ending their year even further in style with three Red Raiders landing on the NAIA All-American list.

Leading the way was the GPAC’s second best hitter in Bekah Horstman, who earned First Team All-American status. The senior middle hitter proved to be one of the top blockers in the country, sitting fourth nationally in blocks per set while leading the same category.

Sophomore outside hitter Alysen Dexter garnered third team honors after the former GPAC Freshman of the Year leading the Red Raiders with 384 kills.

Rounding out the list is Jazlin De Haan on the honorable mention ranks as a sophomore outside hitter who registered a team-high 293 digs and 677 serves.

A good showing from Northwestern, marking the third time in four seasons the program has had three All-Americans in one year with the Red Raiders finishing the year with a 23-8 overall record.