SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Three local GPAC football players picked up conference player of the week honors after their respective performances this past weekend.

Morningside running back Ryan Cole was tabbed the conference’s offensive player of the week after rushing for 171 yards and three touchdowns. Fellow Mustang Michael Payne earned special teams player of the week after totaling 90 yards on special teams.

Northwestern Red Raiders’ linebacker Ben Egli earned defensive player of the week honors after he led the team in tackles while recording a pick-six.

Up next, both teams are on the road as #1 Morningside faces off against Concordia while #3 Northwestern takes on Hastings. Both games are scheduled for 1pm on Saturday, November 12th.