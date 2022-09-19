SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It was a big week for our local GPAC squads as many picked up wins while a handful of players led their teams to victory with career-best performances as the efforts of three players picked up GPAC Player of the Week honors.

Northwestern College quarterback Blake Fryar took home the Offensive Player of the Week award after recording 213 passing yards and a career-high five passing touchdowns in the Red Raiders’ 48-3 road win over Jamestown.

Morningside defensive back Dijion Walls earned Defensive Player of the Week honors as he had a game-high nine tackles as well as a pick-six in the top-ranked Mustangs win in the Battle for the Saddle.

Finally, Briar Cliff kicker Jonathan Branner was named Special Teams Player of the Week after totaling three field goals and a pair of extra points in the Chargers game on September 17th.