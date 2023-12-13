SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A trio of Sioux City East High School student-athletes made their decisions official at the Black Raiders’ signing day.

Elliana Harris signed to run track at South Dakota State while Mia Rice will continue her track career at Wayne State. Also, Dayten Hogencamp will participate in cheerleading at Morningside.

“It’s really exciting because both of my parents ran at SDSU. So, I’m just carrying it on in the family and both of my grandparents are huge Jacks fans. So, I just love that they are all here supporting me today.” Harris said. “I decided on the school for engineering, academics was a huge part of my decision and SDSU is a great engineering school.”