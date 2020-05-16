Tri-State Masters playing with precautions in opening round

More than two months after all team sports ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, NASCAR is ready to start its engines. NASCAR hasn’t raced since March 8 but drivers will start racing again this Sunday at Darlington, S.C.

FOX8's live Return to Racing show is a look at how NASCAR is making sure drivers and crews stay safe, what will be different as the teams get ready to race at Darlington, plus Ryan Newman is back in a car after his horrific Daytona crash.