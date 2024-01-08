HOUSTON, Texas (KCAU) – We’re moments away from kickoff between Michigan and Washington for the College Football Playoff National Championship. A road that’s been traveled together to this point for Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer and offensive coordinator and Kingsley native Ryan Grubb.

Grubb and DeBoer have shared the staff room For the last decade-plus, creating success at every stop, earning his first full-time gig with the University of Sioux Falls in 2007. He went on to win back-to-back national titles as offensive line and run game coordinator under DeBoer, who was the head coach of USF at the time.

The duo reunited down the road at Eastern Michigan, Fresno State, and eventually to Washington. Grubb would be the first coach announced to DeBoer’s Huskies staff in 2022, maintaining a partnership that started at the NAIA level to college football’s biggest stage. A confidence in one another that Grubb says kept them together.

“Linking arms with someone that has a lot of the same characteristics that you do and you feel great about that because there’s nothing to hide. Kalen knows my weaknesses, I know his and I know all his strengths, he knows mine and we’re very comfortable with that. Grubb said. I think there’s sometimes an efficiency to those type of relationships where you feel so confident in who those people are and those are some of the reasons that I have stayed and that Kalen and I have stayed together. There’s a peace there with your personal happiness and the type of coach that you can be. You just bet on people and when you do that and you keep yourself in line with the right kind of people, great things will happen.”

#2 Washington faces off against #1 Michigan for the College Football Playoff National Championship.