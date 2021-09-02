Traffic concerns for Cyclone, Hawkeye and Panther fans on Saturday

IOWA — The 2021 college football season kicks off in Iowa on Saturday. After a season of empty stadiums last year, Jack Trice and Kinnick Stadiums will be packed with fans this weekend – and that means roads and parking lots packed with traffic, too.

Cyclone and Panther fans will find all of the lots around Jack Trice Stadium open, including the grass lots. One traffic concern for fans will be the construction on E. 13th Street. To avoid a bottle neck in that area, fans can head to the stadium using Highway 69 from the South or Duff Avenue from the North. Ames Police are also advising fans not to park on residential streets West of the stadium.

“The one thing that we ask is that you don’t illegally park in the neighborhoods around the stadium – and it mostly happens west of the stadium,” says Ames Police Chief Geoff Huff, “In those areas we have increase fines for illegal parking so a parking ticket – if you’re parked illegally in those areas – will be $40.”

The Cyclones and the Panthers kickoff at 3:30 pm on Saturday.

Hawkeyes fans heading to Kinnick Stadium will have a few more traffic hurdles to clear. The most notable will be the absence of the Hawkeye Express Train which regularly carried thousands to and from the game to Coralville. The University of Iowa is instead directing those former riders to other commuter lots near the stadium. The University of Iowa is also limiting tailgating to just six hours before kickoff of any game. RVs will be allowed to park the night before the game. If you plan to park in a University of Iowa lot, make sure you have a credit card – no cash will be accepted.