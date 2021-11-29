Toussaint’s late bucket lifts Iowa to Big Ten/ACC Challenge win over Virginia

Iowa guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates the win over Virginia with teammates Tony Perkins (11) and Kris Murray (24) after an NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., Monday, Nov. 29, 2021. Iowa defeated Virginia 75-74. (AP Photo/Andrew Shurtleff)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Joe Toussaint hit a clutch jumper to give Iowa the lead with eight seconds left in the game and Virginia missed two close-range shots and Patrick McCaffery blocked at third at the buzzer to preserve Iowa’s 75-74 win over the Cavaliers in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Taine Murray’s 3 gave Virginia its first lead of the game with 1:40 left. Iowa’s Jordan Bohannon answered with a 3 for the lead and Kihei Clark answered to give the Cavaliers a 74-73 advantage with :47 left.

