SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Before the 2023 season opener for the Sioux City Explorers on Saturday night, a special event took place. Hosted by the X’s and Total Baseball Development of Sioux City, the first ever Siouxland high school baseball and softball Media Day was held outside of the park. Shining a spotlight on team’s preparations for their seasons and their excitement on the expansion of the sports in Siouxland.

Sioux City East softball, Sioux City North baseball, Bishop Heelan baseball/softball, and former Sioux City Explorer and father of Crusaders’ Kaylee and Brady Baker, Casey Baker, were all in attendance to share their anticipation and expectations.

“A lot of things have grown you know there’s a lot of opportunity with the fields,” Casey Baker said. “There’s more tournaments, there’s a lot of people around here with a lot of skills. Guys like Mr. Bob Protexter putting together a lot throughout Western Iowa with baseball that did not exist when I was in high school.”

“We have lots of experience coming back,” Sioux City North head baseball coach Nick Tillo said. “A lot of these guys have been starting for us for the last 2-3 years. A lot of veteran leadership.”

“I’m very excited for the season and I know the girls are too,” Sioux City East assistant softball coach Ashley Culver said. “To be able to get the community involved in and excited about the season too is really awesome.”

First competitions of the 2023 season for IHSAA baseball begin on Monday, May 15th. IGHSAU softball kicking off their slate on Monday, May 22nd.