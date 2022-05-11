STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — For 17 straight years Buena Vista baseball has been a mainstay in the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament. The Beavers enter the 2022 tournament as the top seed after winning their first regular season championship since 2014 with a 26-12 record overall and an 18-6 mark in league play.

BV finished second in the conference in batting average, hitting at a .311 clip as a team, highlighted by freshman Evan Taylor, who led conference play with a .438 average, finishing second overall with a .425 clip. The Beavers finished top in the A-R-C in runs scored, doubles, triples, and RBI, showing the offensive pop that should help keep them in most games in the tournament.

On the defensive side of the ball Buena Vista pitchers finished the regular season with a combined 26-12 record, highlighted by Mason Gehling’s team-leading 7-2 record, Mark Eddie’s 5-2 record, and Dalton Glenn’s 4-1 mark, including one of just three perfect games in all of D-III this season.

Buena Vista received a first round bye in the A-R-C tournament, and will face the winner of #4 Luther and #5 Coe at 5:00 on Thursday.