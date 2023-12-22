LINCOLN, NEB. (KCAU) – The nation’s top-ranked quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola signed his National Letter of Intent to Nebraska football on Wednesday, and now Raiola has his first Name, Image and Likeness deal.

The five-star future Husker signed a multi-year NIL partnership with trading card company Panini America, a deal that officials say will include autographed trading cards and marketing. Raiola is the second Husker with a Panini America partnership, joining Nebraska volleyball’s Lexi Rodriguez.

The company says fans can expect to see Raiola’s first cards in Panini America’s upcoming collegiate products.