The Northwestern Red Raiders scored 29 points in the first half on their way to a 50-16 win over Dakota Wesleyan in their first home game of the season. This comes after Northwestern fell short against Morningside in the season opener. QB Tyson Kooima had 272 yards in the air plus 4 TDs, 2 to Shane Solberg and 2 to Cade Moser. On the ground, RBs Logan Meyer and Drake Brezina each added a touchdown of their own.