The Sioux City Musketeers avenged a 4-3 defeat at Sioux Falls on Friday by beating the Stampede 4-2 Sunday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center.

Brian Carrabes scored first with 3:25 left in the first period, forcing a turnover in the neutral zone and converting on a shot from the slot. But a Sioux City penalty gave Sioux Falls a man-advantage shortly after. The Stampede capitalized as Luke Toporowski scored just a short time into the powerplay, tying the game at intermission.