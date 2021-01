With the 2020 season being put on hold due to the coronavirus, South Dakota won't play their '2020' games until this spring, meaning the team has begun their spring practice to prep for their upcoming games.

The Coyotes began practicing last week, and will hope to adjust to the new timeframe and be ready to go for their season opener against Western Illinois in February. So far, the coaching staff is confident that the team is preparing the way they need to.