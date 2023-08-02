SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Briar Cliff softball team put together a strong season, earning a top five seed in the GPAC while winning the most games in a single season in program history. BCU looks to replicate that success as the program announced its new coach.

Briar Cliff announced TJ Eadus will be the new head coach. Prior to Briar Cliff, Eadus spent the last four seasons as the head softball coach at Westside High School in Omaha. Additionally, she completed a standout career at Oregon and Creighton. Eadus earned a spot on the Honorable Mention All-American list during her time with the Ducks.

Eadus also became the first Creighton player to be drafted to the National Professional Softball League as she was picked in the third round by the New England Riptide.

Image Courtesy: Briar Cliff Athletics