Titans suspend team activities after multiple players, staffers test positive for COVID-19

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Titans have suspended all in-person activities until further notice after three players and five staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL announced the positive results in a statement released Tuesday morning. The Titans said the team would “work remotely” and closely follow the league’s protocols related to the virus.

The Minnesota Vikings, who played the Titans Sunday, have also suspended in-person team activities, according to the NFL. As of Tuesday morning, the Vikings said they had not received any positive results from testing following Sunday’s game.

The Titans are scheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at noon Sunday in Nashville.