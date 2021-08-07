Cook and Husker volleyball discuss returners and expectations during 2021 Media Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – After their loss to Texas in the 2020 NCAA Regionals, Nebraska volleyball was left with a sour taste in their mouth. But with a pair of impactful seniors returning for another season, such as outside hitter Lexi Sun and three-time All-American middle blocker Lauren Stivrins, the Huskers feel like they have the pieces to preserve their championship culture.

Although Nebraska boasts the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, head coach Tim Cook believes the Huskers’ competition in the Big Ten could be the strongest ever.

