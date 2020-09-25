Thursday night Siouxland high school football highlights

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The final result was expected for Sioux City East. The way they got there, was not.

The Black Raiders didn’t start too hot against Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, fumbling the opening kickoff deep in their own territory. The Yellowjackets responded by pounding the ball the rest of the way, scoring the game’s first touchdown off the Raider error.

East responded quickly, a 44-yard bomb from Luke Longval to a wide open Terrick Thompson gave the Black Raiders a 7-6 lead, but again, on defense gave up another touchdown to the Yellowjackets, who only had two in three games coming in. After another East score, the defense, again, broke for a long T-J score to put the visitors up 19-14.

That’s when the Raiders seemed to get serious. East scoring 28 unanswered points in the first half, capped off by a throw and catch from Longval to Kelynn Jacobsen as time expired to make it 42-19 at the break.

By that point, the game was mostly in hand. Both teams scored gentleman’s touchdowns in the second half, with East coming away with their third straight win 55-26.