Throwback Thursday 4-30-2020 – 2019 CyHawk game

Musketeers Defenseman Christian Jimenez was named to the USHL All-Rookie First Team for the 2019-20 season. Jimenez was the leading scorer of all Rookie defenseman with 7G and 21A on the season.

"Christian is a perfect example of a player whose dedication to the team has led to individual accolades." said Musketeers GM Andy Johnson. "He was willing to do whatever it took for our team to have success and it's nice to see the rest of the league understand his value to our organization. We're extremely proud of him being named to the All-Rookie team and can't wait to see what he can do in year number two."