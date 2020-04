After finishing just one win away from State in 2019, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton boys soccer team was ready to make it in 2020. That was until their season got suspended.

"I wasn't excited that our season was postponed. We were set up to have a really successful season. We had a great season last year," said head coach Aaron Witmer. "The kids are extremely motivated this year. At least they were and I think they still are."