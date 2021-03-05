Three Siouxland girls’ basketball teams prepare for shot at Iowa State Championship

Unity Christian, West Lyon, and Newell-Fonda all have a chance to be state champions on Saturday. Here is how they made it to Iowa’s biggest stage:

Starting with the first championship matchup, Unity Christian and West Lyon in Class 3A. The Knights are no stranger to an all-Siouxland final. In 2016, they won the 2A crown over Western Christian, and in 2014 they came up on the losing end to MOC/Floyd Valley. But the secret to unity Christian’s success is that they’re a family both figuratively and literally. From the Schoonhoven sisters Janie and Gracie, to Coach Schuiteman and his daughter Tyra, there’s plenty of love to go around.

On the other side of this matchup, for West Lyon this is their first time at the state tournament in 23 years. So for all of this year’s team this is new, and yet, it has some similarities. Both have been led by a Meyer who’s the school’s all-time leading scorer. For this year’s team that’s Brooklyn, for 1998 it’s Gwen Meyer, who graduated as the school’s top scorer. But as many of those players watch their daughters and nieces play for the current Wildcats team, it’s been a cool experience for this year’s players.

Finally to Newell-Fonda, who enters Saturday’s Class 1A final for the fourth consecutive season. And in those four years, the Mustangs are 105-2. That builds expectations from many both inside and outside of the team. Their only loss this year, their first in a year in a half, came to none other than their next opponent: Bishop Garrigan.