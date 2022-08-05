SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- With Adrian Martinez transferring to Kansas State, the Nebraska Huskers will have a new quarterback leading the huddle.

Through the early stages of fall camp, Nebraska Head Coach Scott Frost has addressed Thompson as the starter due to his experience and separation from the other candidates throughout the offseason. Frost spoke on the quarterback race as a whole, praising Thompson as well as the other quarterbacks.

“We’ve got a lot of quarterbacks playing well right now. But, I’ve been really pleased from what I’ve seen from Casey and we’ll let him keep working and right now it’s his job to lose,” said Frost.

Nebraska is just three weeks away from their matchup in Ireland against Northwestern.