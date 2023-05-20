SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights from the final day of the NSAA Track and Field State Championships from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
by: Anthony Mitchell
Posted:
Updated:
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Attached are the highlights from the final day of the NSAA Track and Field State Championships from Burke Stadium in Omaha.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now