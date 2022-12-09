SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – The Sioux City Musketeers returned to their home ice and defeated the Fargo Force 3-2 thanks to a third period goal.

In the first it was Sioux City who held control of the game. Ty Hanson gave the Musketeers the lead at the 8:00 mark when he threw an innocent shot towards the net. A Fargo defender reached out to grab it, the puck deflected off his glove and into the net for the goal and a 1-0 Sioux City lead.

A turnover by Fargo in the neutral zone was paired with expert passing from the Musketeers which led to a Tyler Hotson goal to give the Musketeers a 2-0 lead.

Hotson now in three games with Sioux City since being traded to the Musketeers has notched a point in all three games including two goals.

Fargo responded in the second period. At the 1:49 mark of the second Brasen Boser scored his first of the season to cut the Musketeers lead in half.

Girts Silkalns scored on a breakaway at the 12:40 mark of the second to tie the contest 2-2.

While Fargo scored twice in the period, Sioux City was called for five penalties in the period. But the Musketeers defense did not break on the penalty kill, denying Fargo all five times.

At the 11:17 mark of the third, Ryan Conmy took a face-off win from Grant Slukynsky and threw the puck towards the net. The shot knuckled and whizzed by the Fargo net minder who never saw it and gave the Muskies a 3-2 lead and Conmy his team leading eleventh goal.

Axel Mangbo was credited with the win as he stopped 15 of 17 shots.

The Musketeers (10-7-2) are back at home Saturday to face the Sioux Falls Stampede at 6:05 for the Foulk Brothers Teddy Bear Toss Game.