Third inning surge lifts X’s to opening day win over Houston

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –The Sioux City Explorers opened their 2021 season with a bang, defeating the Houston Apollos 6-1 at Lewis and Clark Park.

Newcomer Chris Clare snagged the X’s first hit of the season with his RBI single to left field in the second inning, and the Explorers offense picked up where he left off in the third, as Nate Samson and Sebastian Zawada both knocked in runs on RBI singles, followed by Jared Walker’s three-run homer to cap a five-run frame for Sioux City.

Starting pitcher Zach Hedges went six innings, only giving up three hits with one strikeout for his first win of the season.

Sioux City hosts Houston for game two of their series Wednesday at 7:05.