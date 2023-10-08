VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Travis Theis rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns to power South Dakota to a 38-7 victory over Murray State on Saturday.

Theis carried 27 times for South Dakota (4-1, 2-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference), scoring on a 25-yard second-quarter run to give the Coyotes a 21-7 lead at halftime. He added a 3-yard touchdown run with six minutes remaining in the game. Charles Pierre Jr. carried 13 times for 80 yards with an 8-yard scoring run in the second quarter and a 10-yarder to cap the scoring in the fourth.

Aidan Bouman had an 8-yard touchdown toss to JJ Galbreath with just under six minutes remaining in the first quarter to give the Coyotes the lead for good.

DJ Williams fired a 56-yard scoring strike to Q’Darryius Jennings to get Murray State (2-3, 1-1) on the scoreboard with 10:02 left in the second quarter, but Travis Theis answered for the halftime lead.

Bouman completed 17 of 23 passes for 195 yards for South Dakota.

Williams totaled 157 yards on 12-of-22 passing with one interception for the Racers.

The Coyotes piled up 458 yards of offense, while holding the Racers to 282.