The (Hair)Ties That Bind: Northwestern’s long locks have become a unifying tradition

GRAMBLING, LA (KCAU) — The hardest thing to find in Orange City stores has to be conditioner.

The Northwestern College football team has become known for their long locks, particularly on the defensive side of the ball in recent years. For a while, it was mainly linebackers and defensive lineman that would let their mane’s grow, but when senior quarterback Tyson Kooima entered the program in 2017, he joined in the long hair trend, and as a result we’ve seen several offensive players let it grow.

And it isn’t just a fashion statement. The trials of long hair help bond the Red Raiders as a team, and as a result, have helped to the winning culture in Orange City.