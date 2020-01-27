‘This is awesome!’ Super Bowl Experience gives NFL fans real-life taste of the action

MIAMI, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — The Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have arrived in Miami for Super Bowl LIV, and so too have thousands of fans.

At the Miami Convention Center, football fever is kicking in — literally.

The annual ‘NFL Experience’ is a family-friendly event that takes place during the week leading up to the Super Bowl. It gives fans, both young and old, the opportunity to pose like the players, throw passes like them, run drills, kick field goals and re-live some of the most iconic moments from past Super Bowls.

“It’s very fun, we get to interact and do what the players do in the NFL,” one young fan said.

Daphne Wood, Director of NFL Events, added, “this is an authentic NFL experience, you can see the Super Bowl rings and trophy, kick a field goal, run a 40, visit the NFL shop, it’s interactive and it’s fun.”

On Monday, lifelong fans and the next generation of fans were all taking part in the fun.

“You go back to remembering how you were as a kid, getting ready for the Super Bowl, we didn’t have this experience as a kid,” one father said. “We just threw the football around in the backyard. To see this put together by the NFL, it’s great.”

Another woman said the Super Bowl Experience has turned her into a fan.

“I’m not the biggest football fan, but now I am after being here!”