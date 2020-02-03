PHOTOS: Chiefs win Super Bowl 54

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: The Kansas City Chiefs celebrate with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes led Kansas City to three touchdowns in the final 6:13, and the Chiefs overcame a double-digit deficit for the third postseason game in a row to beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 Sunday in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs (15-4) were playing in the championship game for the first time since 1970, when they won their only previous NFL title. Coach Andy Reid earned his 222nd career victory, and his first in a Super Bowl.

The Chiefs trailed 20-10 and faced a third and 15 when Mahomes threw deep to a wide open Tyreek Hill for 44 yards. Kansas City scored a touchdown four plays later, and quickly forced a punt.

Mahomes then hit Sammy Watkins for 38 yards to set up a 5-yard scoring reception by Damien Williams that put Kansas City ahead 24-20 with 2:44 to go.

  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
  • Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs into the end zone for a touchdown against San Francisco 49ers’ Kwon Alexander (56) during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
  • Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams (26) scores a touchdown as San Francisco 49ers’ Richard Sherman (25) attempts to defend, during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Chiefs’ Derrick Nnadi (91) plays with the confetti, at the end of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs’ defeated the 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
  • Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes, rear, embraces San Francisco 49ers’ quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo after winning the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • NFL Hall of Fame player Terry Bradshaw congratulates Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt and Norma Hunt after the team won the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chief’s defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Kansas City Chiefs fans take pictures before Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Mecole Hardman #17 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball on the opening kick-off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs runs with the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs throws a pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after throwing a touchdown pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
  • MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 02: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

