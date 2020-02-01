Missouri teen battling cancer surprised with Super Bowl LIV tickets

SAVANNAH, Mo. (KMBC) – A Savannah, Missouri teen fighting cancer received the surprise of a lifetime Wednesday.

For Will Walker, 14, nothing has been normal the last couple of weeks.

Even something as simple as a school pep rally can take a weird twist.

When KC Wolf shows up, you know it’s the real deal.

“Congratulations! You and your mom are going to the Super Bowl,” a woman announced at the pep rally.

Will has been fighting cancer since he was nine. It cost him his left arm. Last week, a local magazine paid off his trip to go to Miami. On Wednesday, a bank surprised the teen with Super Bowl tickets.

“He’s overcome so many challenges in his life. We value that grit and that spirit that he has,” said Will Carter, of Central Bank of the Midwest.

“I’m just so excited and happy,” Will Walker said.

The family said the love and support from the Kansas City community has been amazing.

Will and his mom will leave for Miami on Friday.

“We’re scheduled to be meeting up with some retired Chiefs players,” his mom said.

They’ll be pulling for a big Kansas City win.