Lil Nas X, Sam Elliott battle in Super Bowl ‘Old Town Road’ dance-off

The Big Game

by: Austin Kellerman

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, Texas (NEXSTAR) — The song you couldn’t get out of your head over the summer will make its return for Super Bowl Sunday. The folks from Doritos are bringing back “Old Town Road” — in the form of a wild west dance-off!

In the spot, Lil Nas squares off with grizzled character actor Sam Elliott at the Cool Ranch. Lil Nas X is wearing colorful western wear while Elliot goes the more traditional route.

As you might imagine, a little computer wizardry helps Elliot hold his own against Lil Nas. However, X gets the victory when he enlists help from his dancing horse.

Billy Cyrus, who was featured in the song’s remix, also makes a cameo saying, “I ain’t dancing!”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.