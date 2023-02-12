GLENDALE, Ariz. (WDAF) — The Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions once again.

The Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 to win Super Bowl LVII.

The Eagles began the game with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to strike first with a 7-0 lead. The Chiefs responded back quickly with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on a six-play drive to tie the game.

After a quick three-and-out by the Eagles, Kansas City drove to the 24-yard line and Harrison Butker missed a 42-yard field goal.

Philadelphia capitalized and scored on a 45-yard pass from Jalen Hurts to AJ Brown to take a 14-7 to open the second quarter.

After a Chiefs punt, linebacker Nick Bolton forced a Hurts fumble and ran the ball back for a 36-yard TD to tie the game at 14.

On the next drive, the Eagles went on a 12-play, 75-yard drive to take a 21-14 lead.

Mahomes reaggravated his right ankle injury on the Chiefs’ last offensive play of the first half before the Eagles ended the half with a 24-14 lead.

Kansas City made it a three-point game after the first drive of the second half with a six-minute drive capped by an Isiah Pacheco touchdown.

A 17-play Eagles drive ended with a field goal after a booth review overruled a second Nick Bolton scoop and score.

The Chiefs took a 28-27 lead on the next drive with a TD from Mahomes to Kadarius Toney early in the fourth quarter.

After a three-and-out by the Eagles, Toney returned a punt 65 yards to the Philly five-yard line before rookie receiver Skyy Moore scored his first TD of his career.

The Chiefs led 35-27 with 9:22 left in the game.

Philadelphia only needed eight plays to respond with a TD and tied the game at 35 with a two-point conversion.

Kansas City received the ball with 5:15 left in the game.

In the middle of the drive, Mahomes scrambled 26 yards to keep the drive alive.

The Chiefs ran down the clock to hit the game-winning field goal with eight seconds left on the clock.

Mahomes ended the game with 182 passing yards and three touchdowns. Kelce was the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 81 yards and one touchdown.

Rookie Isiah Pacheco ended the game with 76 rushing yards and a touchdown.