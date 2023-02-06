DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) – A kid from the metro is headed to the Super Bowl to interview Patrick Mahomes and other players after winning the Panini Super Bowl Kid Reporter Sweepstakes.

Adel won the sweepstakes with his video showing off his reporting skills. Waage is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan and can’t wait to interview his favorite player.

“So I get to interview Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelsey, Jalen Hurts and then yeah one other player from the Eagles,” Waage said.

The 5th grader had help from his family when he made his video for the sweepstakes and said he couldn’t have done it without them.

“Thanks to my mom, my dad, and my stepmom they helped me with it, and my sisters they gave me some ideas,” Waage said.

Waage will also get to dine with football superstars at the Hall of Fame dinner as well as many other Super Bowl-related events.