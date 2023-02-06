IOWA (KCAU) — The Iowa Governor Traffic Safety Bureau is reminding people to stay safe and think smart with their 2023 “fans don’t let fans drive drunk” campaign.

“Our mission is to reduce deaths and serious injuries on Iowa’s Roadways,” said Bureau Chief Brett Tjepkes. “Our law enforcement partners across the state will be looking for impaired drivers and won’t hesitate to get drunk drivers off the road.”

In 2022 alone there were more than 13,700 people arrested for operating while intoxicated, the release does not indicate how many of those arrests happened on Super Bowl Sunday. Nationally more than 11,500 were killed in alcohol-related crashes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

In the press release, GTSB points out that the average cost of being arrested for operating while Intoxicated is similar to that of a Super Bowl ticket when including fees, fines, and increased insurance costs.

All those who are drinking should have an agreed-upon designated driver before the party starts. For those who are hosting a Super Bowl party, GTSB recommends serving non-alcoholic beverages and food as well as stopping serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter and taking keys from those who are too drunk to drive.