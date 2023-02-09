DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Blank Park Zoo’s baby giraffe and mama giraffe predicted who would win Super Bowl 57.

Zoo keepers tied two signs with the Kansas City Chiefs’ and Philadelphia Eagles’ logos and branches with leaves onto five-month-old Bakari’s and his mom Zola’s enclosure. After inspecting the branches, Bakari and Zola picked the Kansas City Chiefs to win this year’s Super Bowl.

“Bakari took his time pondering his pick this morning,” Zoo spokesperson Ryan Bickel said. “It’s a big decision.”

The Blank Park Zoo said their animals have successfully predicted nine of the last 12 Super Bowl winners.