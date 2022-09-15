INDIANAPOLIS – More than 120 million fans tuned into NFL games during a thrilling Week 1 that produced seven games decided by three points or fewer.

Week 2 looks to match the excitement. The schedule begins with a battle of top quarterbacks when Justin Herbert’s Chargers visit Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs on Thursday Night Football.

The slate ends with the league’s first staggered Monday night doubleheader with the Titans at Bills (7:15 p.m. ET) and Vikings at Eagles (8:30 p.m. ET).

The Saints put their seven-game winning streak against the Buccaneers on the line when they host Tampa Bay, while the Browns meet the Jets looking to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 1993.

WXIN’s Chris Hagan previews the entire Week 2 schedule with help from the Nexstar Nation on this week’s “Big Game Bound.”

WDAF’s Rob Collins joins Chris from Kansas City to break down the Chiefs’ critical AFC West showdown with the Chargers.

Also on this week’s show: reports from New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Buffalo, plus the “Son of Sweetness” Jarrett Payton gives his weekly picks.