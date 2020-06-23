The Arena and Showtime Hoopers come together to ‘Rise Together’ at youth basketball camp

A free basketball camp for any Siouxland athlete in grades 2-8 was the perfect opportunity for the Arena Sports Academy and Showtime Hoopers to bring a return to normalcy for many young athletes in the Siouxland area. The free hour long camp had coaches from all across the area running drills and honing their skills.

“It’s awesome to have balls bouncing in the gym again. But it’s not only that, but the first thing I asked all these campers when I was out in front of them was I asked where everybody was from. And we’ve got more than 20 communities here and that’s really important,” said Arena Executive Director Dustin Cooper.

“It brings some kind of normalcy for the young kids. Kids coming out, parents coming out, it’s for the community. It’s for the youth, it’s all about the youth,” said Showtime Hoopers coach Coco Cofield. “They’re having fun and they’re getting better. And we’re all trying to come together on the same accord.”

But it wasn’t just about basketball, the event also had two speakers—Fitzgerald Grant of the Sanford Center, and former Iowa Hawkeye Brandon Snyder—to give messages of self-improvement and equality to the young campers. A big topic of discussion was racism, and how the youth in Siouxland can move forward beyond that.

“Basketball is great but as a community, we will rise together,” Grant said. “That’s what we want to give them tonight. We’re gonna rise together.

“To think about what we’re trying to do. We’re just trying to bring people together under one roof and have a cool conversation,” said Snyder. “The same conversation that everyone is having right now, we’re just trying to love people and create those opportunities to improve.”